GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Downtown Grand Rapids is getting ready for another World of Winter.

The winter art festival will kick off on Jan. 6, 2023, and will run through March 5, 2023. There will be over 40 interactive art installations and 50 ice sculptures.

“There will be large and small (pieces), lot of interactive light and sound installations,” said Bill Kirk, the communications director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. “It’ll just be a wide variety, something for everybody.”

He said there will be a mix of international and local pieces.

The event was a great way for people to get outdoors during the pandemic.

“The popularity in COVID was huge, and then we saw the next year really carried on. So (it is) something we’re really glad to put on for the community” Kirk said. “I think people are used to living in a four season city and they’re ready to come out and enjoy it.”

More information can be found at worldofwintergr.com.