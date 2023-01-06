GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The World of Winter festival’s opening event is lighting up Ah-Nab-Awen Park in downtown Grand Rapids Friday night.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., the public is invited to attend the “Glow It Up” luminary walk. The 1/3 mile walk from the Grand Rapids Public Museum to the park will include four balloon baskets that will be shooting flames into the sky.

“When you get down to the park, you’ll be able to see talking heads, Starry Night down on the stage and we’re going to have a DJ, firepits and food trucks…,” Bill Kirk, communications director for Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., said.

The festival runs until March 5 and features over 100 events and art installations.

“Throughout that time, we have events every weekend, something for everybody. We really wanted to have programming that would appeal to families and young folks… it’s just going to be a lot of fun,” Kirk said.

For more information, visit the festival’s website.