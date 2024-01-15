GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A recent snowstorm and frigid temperatures arrived just in time to make Grand Rapids the perfect landscape for the World of Winter.

The 7th annual festival runs until March 10 and there’s still plenty of time to check everything out. With 30 art installations, 81 ice sculptures and 43 free events, people of all ages can find something of interest.

“I’m blown away for this year. This is actually one of two installations that I have,” said Rockford-based light artist Two Eagles Marcus.

The two-month festival features many local artists like Marcus.

“This is a major accomplishment for me, and I am super excited about being a part of this year’s World of Winter,” Marcus said.

His art installation called Four Directions showcases an important aspect of some Native American cultures.

“The number four and the four directions and how the four directions, north, south, east, and west, and how they relate to the seasonal cycles of spring, summer, fall, winter. And how it relates to the life cycles of birth and adulthood,” explained Marcus.

Four Directions, by Two Eagles Marcus, Installed at World of Winter in Grand Rapids. (Jan. 15, 2024)

Four Directions was put together by Marcus and a team of 5 to 6 people.

“I think it’s exciting to be able to kind of show the teachings in a way that is entertaining, lights and sound which is a little dramatic and also it sounds like a heartbeat. So, it’s like the heartbeat of the life cycle,” said Marcus.

“I think it’s important for the visibility of Native Americans to show that we are still here, and we are creating art,” he added. “It’s not always going to be the typical art that you think is associated with Native American culture such as these necklaces or whatever you may think.”

Marcus’ second installation is lit with LED lights galore!

“Kalopieron, I describe it as a human-size LED kaleidoscope experience,” Marcus said.

The immersive art installation has sound and lights, and people can go inside of it.

Be sure to stop by art installations, the many free winter-themed programs and events including snow yoga, Black history and ice sculpture walking tours, a silent disco and more.

“World of Winter is an awesome light festival in downtown Grand Rapids and I think it’s a great opportunity to take your family out, go for a nice long walk, get your steps in and see some really amazing art and have some really great experiences with your family and friends,” said Marcus.

You can find a list of maps and a calendar of free events at the World of Winter website.