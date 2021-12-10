World of Winter 2022: More art, free events on tap for Grand Rapids

A series of photos provided by artists show the eight traveling art installations slated to come to Grand Rapids for World of Winter 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The World of Winter festival is bringing more art and free events to Grand Rapids when it returns early next year.

On Wednesday morning, event organizers with Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. outlined the plans for the two-month festival, which starts Jan. 7.

DGRI funded work from 27 local artists, including illuminating a colorful butterfly sculpture that competed in this year’s ArtPrize. The chosen artists will be installing 15 works of art and putting on six events during the festival.

World of Winter 2022 will feature some new events, including Noodle Fest in partnership with the Grand Rapids Asian-Pacific Foundation, a Lunar New Year storytelling livestream, a tribal snow snake competition and a snowperson building contest.

DGRI is also bringing back some favorites, including ice games, ice piano performances, the “Winter’s a Drag” show with the Michigan Drag Bunch, tribal storytelling, family-friendly movies on Studio Park piazza, silent disco, ice carving demonstrations, and walking tours led by Caroline Cook.

Starting on Friday, Feb. 11, more than 50 ice sculptures will be on display as part of the Valent-ICE attraction. Organizers say it will make downtown Grand Rapids the largest gallery of ice art in the state.

Organizers also revealed the exact locations for the festival’s 10 large international art installations:

Bunnies of Intrude by Parer Studio will be on display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31.

will be on display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from Jan. 7 to Jan. 31. Submergence by SquidSoup will be on display on Gillett Bridge from Jan. 7 to March 6.

will be on display on Gillett Bridge from Jan. 7 to March 6. Singing Tree by Limbic Media will be display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s from Jan. 7 to March 6.

will be display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum’s from Jan. 7 to March 6. Massimals Bears by Jason Scroggin will be on display on the Blue Bridge from Jan. 7 to March 6.

by Jason Scroggin will be on display on the Blue Bridge from Jan. 7 to March 6. Light Maze by Ilmex based in Spain will be on display at the 555 Lot near the Sixth Street Park from Jan. 7 to March 6.

based in Spain will be on display at the 555 Lot near the Sixth Street Park from Jan. 7 to March 6. Crank Zappa Jellyfish by Amigo & Amiga based in Australia will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from Jan. 14 to March 6.

by based in Australia will be on display at the Grand Rapids Public Museum from Jan. 14 to March 6. Trumpet Flowers by Amigo & Amiga will be on display at Ah-Nah-Awen Park from Jan. 14 to March 6.

by will be on display at Ah-Nah-Awen Park from Jan. 14 to March 6. The musical Loop by CREOS and various artists will be on display at the 555 Lot near the Sixth Street Park from Feb. 4 to March 6.

by and various artists will be on display at the 555 Lot near the Sixth Street Park from Feb. 4 to March 6. Control No Control by Iregular will be on display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17.

will be on display at Ah-Nab-Awen Park from Feb. 11 to Feb. 17. Manidoo Bawating by Grand River Bands of Ottawa Indians, Alan Compo and Hybycozo at the Sixth Street Park from Jan. 7 to March 6.

Organizers say they’ll continue to add more activities as the festival approaches. World of Winter 2022 will run from Jan. 7 through March 6.