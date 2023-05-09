GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The World Literacy Foundation is looking for new candidates for its Youth Ambassador Program.

The foundation says the program is all about empowering young people to become strong leaders around the world.

Participants in the program receive training in advocacy, fundraising, and literacy skills over a period of three months. All the training is free and completed online.

The foundation says aspiring ambassadors prepare a final report that aims to impact literacy rates in their communities. There are also opportunities to meet fellow young ambassadors from all over the world.

“Participants are part of this global network of young people, learning the same skills, right at this high level, global connection level. Then, they’re applying their learning and their global awareness to their local communities,” said Alexandra Hawkins, head of global revenue and social impact at the World Literacy Foundation.

Young people between the ages of 16 and 30 are eligible to apply for the program online before May 26. The summer Youth Ambassador Program officially begins June 6.