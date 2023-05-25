GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The World Health Organization is now advising people to not use non-sugar sweeteners for weight control.

News 8 talked with Registered Dietician Shanthi Appelo with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan about the research that went into the decision.

The research shows there may be potential side effects from long-term uses of non-sugar sweeteners, such as increased risk of Type 2 diabetes.

Appelo said the best ways to replace the sweeteners are with natural sugars like fruit.

She also said if you do consume non-sugar sweeteners or sugary snacks, it’s best to do so in moderation.