Workshops teach talking difficult topics with kids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new workshop series for parents and caregivers aims at making difficult conversations with teens and kids easier to approach.

The Sexual Assault Prevention Action Team of Kent County will host its first Parents Let’s Talk series later this month.

“We recognize those tougher topics can be hard to talk about,” SAPAT member Devin Lagasse explained. “The idea is just to give these adults the tools, the strategies they need to have those conversations early and often.”

The first-ever workshops will focus on bullying, consent and substance abuse.

The three dates are:

Bullying & Harassment Saturday, June 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. YWCA West Central Michigan, located at 25 Sheldon Boulevard SE in Grand Rapids​ Onsite childcare provided for those registering online.

Consent Monday, June 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Grand Rapids Children’s Museum, located at 11 Sheldon Avenue NE in Grand Rapids. Onsite childcare can be reserved online for kids 2 to 12-years-old.

Drugs & Alcohol Wednesday, June 26 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Kent County Health Department, located at 700 Fuller Avenue NE in Grand Rapids.



More information on SAPAT Presents: Parents Let’s Talk can be found on the event page.