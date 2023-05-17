GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, two Grand Rapids medical organizations are teaming up once again for a medical information workshop.

Mary Free Bed and Gilda’s Club are hosting “Lost in Translation,” an event that looks to help people better understand medical information, deal with feeling overwhelmed and learn how to make proper treatment decisions.

The workshop is free to attend and will cover the following topics:

Cancer-related medical terminology

Communicating with medical team members

Advocating for yourself or a loved one

Asking the right questions

This is the second quarterly workshop put on by the organizations to help residents in the area to learn more about several issues they may face.

“Lost in Translation” will be held starting at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Mary Free Bed Professional Building on Wealthy Street near Prospect Avenue in Grand Rapids.