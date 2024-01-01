GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Among the faithful at a Grand Rapids church this Sunday were two new faces, both teenagers who had briefly lost their way.

The young offenders are among the first referred to a new juvenile justice program based at Pilgrim Rest Missionary Baptist Church on Martin Luther King Jr. Street SE near College Avenue.

The defendants, who are 17 and 18, were diverted to the program by Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker. His office is collaborating with the Grand Rapids Alternative Correctional Experience, or GRACE, an ambitious and comprehensive initiative launched by Pilgrim Rest Pastor Darryl Gaddy amid an unprecedented wave of youth crime.

GRACE offers wraparound services, including mental health care, life and personal skills, mentorships and vocational training.

“We have to engage their hands,” Gaddy explained. “We have to give them something to do because the idle mind becomes the devil’s workshop. So we get them involved in moving forward by applying vocation skills, community service opportunities and they get to meet corporate executives and people within the community.”

Several community partners have already signed on to support the program, but Gaddy said GRACE still needs people willing to share their time, talent and money.

“We have framed out a great curriculum and a great structure for our program,” said Gaddy from his office after Sunday’s Service. “But there are others in the community who can come alongside us and help build what is needed for these young people.”

To that end, GRACE is hosting a networking reception on Friday, Jan. 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at 415 Martin Luther King Jr. St. SE. That’s the headquarters of the Inner City Christian Federation, an affordable housing provider that’s working with GRACE. Gaddy said organizers are planning for 150 guests, but no one will be turned away.

“If they come through, we’re going to make room because we need partners,” Gaddy said.

One of the young offenders who visited Pilgrim Rest on Sunday is expected to be featured in Friday’s program.

Both teenagers told News 8 they are determined to get back on the right path and GRACE is guiding the way.

“We talk about how to change our thought process a lot,” the 17-year-old told News 8. “We talk about the things we did, like if our past traumas affected us. We really just dig deep about why we did what we did and how we can change it and help the community now.”

The young offender didn’t want to share details of the crime she committed, nor the traumatic losses she has suffered.

“I’ve had a lot of family members pass,” she explained, her eyes welling with tears. “I’ve never been in trouble before. (I was) hanging out with the wrong people, not thinking about my actions.”

The other young offender, an 18-year-old man, said he started getting in trouble around age 15 during a rough period for his family.

“We was homeless for like two years, and then, when we got a house, I was still doing bad stuff, and it was hard to break the cycle because it was fun to me,” he said.

He said his crimes included stealing a phone from a seller on Facebook Marketplace and, later, breaking into a car to take a purse.

“I was just with my friends, and we just needed some money,” he explained, adding that he was doing “the materialistic thing” and buying clothes and shoes. “We were bored. Sittin’ in the house. Don’t got nothing to do. Impulsive decisions.”

The young man said he has lost two friends to gun violence and is determined to seek a better path.

“If I don’t change, I’m going to end up in prison (or) dead,” he acknowledged. “The pastor said, ‘Just make sure every hour you’re awake, you’re doing something positive.'”

He intends to do just that.

The 17-year-old already added a new activity to her schedule after running into an old mentor at Sunday’s service.

“You look exactly the same,” Lorenzo Bradshaw told her with a joyful smile. “Exactly the same.. She’s one of my babies from elementary school.”

Bradshaw used to be her principal.

“She’s one of the students who often served in our Bible club,” Bradshaw said of the 17-year-old, “and she’s going to come back as a result of this connection and come serve kids back at (her old school.)”

As he walked toward the exit, he said, “See you Tuesday at Bible club.”

The young woman responded, “OK, I’ll be there.”