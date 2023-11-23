GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — While many people feasted with family, first responders across West Michigan still suited up and went to work on Thanksgiving.

For those who work with LIFE EMS and many other first responders, emergencies don’t stop just because it’s a holiday.

“I can’t even tell you how many holidays we’ve worked,” said Keone Bareng, a paramedic with LIFE EMS. “You know, it’s just part of the job … It’s a normal everyday operations for us. You know, even though it’s a holiday.”

Thanksgiving is one of the busiest travel days of the year, which means many first responders spend a lot of time on the roads. Before hitting the streets Thursday, workers with LIFE EMS were able to sit down and have their own piece of pie and a sliver of Thanksgiving dinner.

Bareng said his favorite part of working the holidays is the food.

“We love food, ya know,” he said. “They treat us really well here, again … And plus, everyone is always in a pretty good mood, to be honest with you.”

Bareng also said even though the day is spent away from family, co-workers become family.

“When you’re with your partners for six months at a time, you know, you all just kind of, it feels like a family,” he said. “We’re all here on a holiday, we’re all away from our families. It’s already stressful enough, so we work well together and we help cheer each other up.”