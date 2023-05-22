GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A worker who was critically injured after falling into a vat of “caustic liquid” is expected to be discharged from the hospital soon, firefighters say.

The patient is being treated for severe burns and is making progress, according to the Grand Rapids Fire Department. The employee is expected to be released from the hospital in the next few days, GRFD said Monday.

It happened at Advance Plating and Finishing on Cottage Grove Street SE between Eastern and Marshall avenues in Grand Rapids. The worker was injured after falling into a container of sodium hydroxide, also called lye, which the fire department explained is a “caustic liquid,” and sustained critical injuries. A second worker suffered chemical burns when he pulled the first person from the container.

GRFD sent a hazmat team to the scene. When firefighters arrived, other employees were showering the two off. Both were taken to the hospital and state occupational safety and health officials were notified, firefighters said.