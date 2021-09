GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A person called to work on a semitruck was injured after a crash on I-96 Thursday.

It happened around 12:30 on westbound I-96 at Thornapple River Drive near M-6.

A tire changing company was working on a semitruck with a flat tire, Michigan State Police says. It said a passing car hit the repair vehicle, injuring the tire change technician.

Officials say as a precaution they were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.