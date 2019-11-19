Work starts to move Marine memorial in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A memorial dedicated to five West Michigan Marines is on the move.

The memorial was originally installed at the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Center on Monroe Avenue NW in Grand Rapids, not far from Riverside Park.

Then, in September, the Marine unit was moved to Battle Creek. So they started raising funds to move the memorial down the street to the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans.

A memorial to fallen Marines from West Michigan at the U.S. Marine Corps reserve center along Monroe Avenue NW. (Nov. 11, 2019)

With a price tag of nearly $80,000, moving the memorial is no small feat. Each monument to the five fallen Marines weighs a ton. There’s also a middle section featuring a battlefield cross.

On Monday, the process of moving the memorial began. The job is being done by Honor Construction. President and CEO Brad Laackman is a veteran.

“(The veterans home location is) much more accessible, to be honest with you, for the community. Up there in the new placement, there will be a lot of vets coming through that area and a lot of families and they’ll be able to remember also,” Laackman said.

The Grand Rapids Marine Memorial will be rededicated this Saturday at its new location at the Grand Rapids Home for Veterans, just in front of the cemetery.