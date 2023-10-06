GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A proposal to build a soccer stadium near downtown Grand Rapids inched forward Friday as stakeholders agreed to continue working on it.

The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority and development organization Grand Action 2.0 on Friday authorized another memorandum of understanding that essentially agrees the two parties are working together to build and operate the soccer stadium.

“(T)he CAA and GA2.0 now intend to enter into a third MOU … for the purpose of reaching an agreement regarding the development, funding, construction, ownership, and operation of the Soccer Stadium,” the resolution reads in part.

It was a small but necessary step to continue down the road of making the idea a reality. City leaders noted that the stadium is still a long way away from actually being built:

“While there has been significant energy building around the prospect of a soccer stadium in Grand Rapids, we are still early in the process with a number of details to be addressed,” City Manager Mark Washington said in a statement. “The Memorandum of Understanding approved today is a positive step towards making this transformational project a reality by paving the way for more formal discussions among the Convention and Arena Authority and other stakeholders.”

A year ago, Grand Action 2.0 was looking at a site north of Pearl Street west of US-131, just north of the YMCA of Greater Grand Rapids, to build the stadium. It’s unclear whether that’s still the favored location.