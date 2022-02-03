Woodrows DuckPin opens for bowling in Grand Rapids Friday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The public will get its first crack at a new bowling concept in Grand Rapids this Friday.

Woodrows DuckPin, which replaced GP Sports Bar inside the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel, will open to the public at 4 p.m.

(A Jan. 24, 2022 photo shows inside Woodrows DuckPin in Grand Rapids.)

Contractors spent months transforming the 4,000-square-foot space near the corner of Monroe Avenue and Lyon Street NW into a seven-alley haven for this twist on traditional bowling. Woodrows DuckPin’s bowling lanes are shorter, the pins are smaller and attached to strings, and the bowling balls are lighter and lack finger holes. Guests can also wear their regular shoes while playing.

Woodrows DuckPin also features a full bar and patio, which will open in the spring. Amway Grand will also operate Taco Alley from a service window at Woodrows DuckPin. The restaurant will serve up street tacos, chips, salsa and guacamole for people to enjoy while seated or walking along Lyon Street. Guests can also bring in their own food or have it delivered to Woodrows DuckPin.

(A Jan. 24, 2022 photo shows inside Woodrows DuckPin in Grand Rapids.)

Woodrows DuckPin will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 4 p.m. to midnight and Tuesdays through Thursdays from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Lanes can be rented by the hour online at https://woodrowsduckpin.com/.