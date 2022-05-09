GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Women’s Resource Center in Grand Rapids is raising money to move to a new location closer to many of the women it serves.

A $2 million fundraising campaign is underway. The goal is to move in to new digs in the city’s Madison Area during the first quarter of 2023.

“This new space will allow us the opportunity to increase visibility for Women’s Resource Center, allowing additional room for our programming, and the proximity to our target market, it will just really help us to be able to serve more Black and brown women as well,” Women’s Resource Center CEO Sandra Gaddy said at the WOOD TV8 Live Desk Monday.

Gaddy said it’s a much-needed move. The center has dealt with some flooding problems at its current location on Front Avenue NW off 6th Street in Grand Rapids, but more than that it just needs more space to offer larger class sizes. The center provides a number of workforce development resources to women seeking career coaching, employability skill building, resume assistance and more.

A rendering of the proposed new location for the Women’s Resource Center in Grand Rapids’ Madison Area. (Courtesy)

Accessibility is also a problem.

“So many of the women that we are currently serving in that 49507 area currently are taking the bus to our current spot here and it takes close to two hours, if not over two hours to get to our current facility,” Gaddy said.

She said the fundraising effort, named the Propel campaign, has raised just over $1.5 million of its $2 million goal. You can donate online.

The new location, once the campaign is complete, will be at 816 Madison Ave. SE south of Martin Luther King Jr. Street (formerly Franklin Street).