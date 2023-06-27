Outside of the old offices of the Women’s Resource Center in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new facility meant to connect women with key resources will soon open its doors in Grand Rapids.

On Wednesday, the women’s resource center will be holding a ribbon cutting for its new headquarters at 816 Madison Avenue SE.

The new location will offer employability skills trainings for women, a wellness center, lactation room and other services.

The Women’s Resource Center purchased and renovated the building through a successful $2.8 million campaign.

Sandra Gaddy, The CEO of The Women’s Resource Center said the opening of the new facility is happening during an important milestone.

“We happen to be opening in the same year of our 50th anniversary. Its just important to know that we have been doing this work since 1973 and our work has maintained its gender-focused mission of improving the working and economic opportunities for working women,” said Gaddy. “So we are so thrilled for our community partner and neighbors, and we are also excited for the women who are going to have the opportunity to serve and meet their needs.”

The Ribbon cutting will begin at approximately 11 a.m., and a few hours later, a community open house is planned from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.