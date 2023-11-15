GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Women’s Resource Center is celebrating its 50th anniversary Wednesday in Grand Rapids.

It’s West Michigan’s oldest workforce development organization established on Nov. 15, 1973, with a focus on improving the economic independence of women, it said. Every year, WRC helps over 600 women, who are facing hardships, to become financially successful.

The organization offers programs like career coaching, personal and career development courses and education assistance, among several other things.

Grand Rapids Mayor Rosalynn Bliss officially recognized Nov. 15 as Women’s Resource Center Day.

“(The) Women’s Resource Center has programs specially designed to meet the needs of women in the Greater Grand Rapids area who are in career transition and/or are economically disadvantaged,” Bliss said in a release.

The organization recently expanded to a larger facility at 816 Madison Ave. SE near Worden Street.

WRC has helped close to 50,000 women since it began.