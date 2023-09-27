GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new clothing store is celebrating its grand opening at Woodland Mall Thursday.

Versona offers women’s clothes, jewelry and accessories. Owned by The Cato Corp., Versona has more than 100 stores throughout the country.

Kennedy Vancalbergh, the marketing manager for Woodland Mall, said the brand has a “focus on boutique styles.”

“It allows their shoppers to be able to take risks with their fashion, but not with their budget,” she said.

Ahead of the grand opening, Vancalbergh said she was able to get a sneak peek inside the store.

“I am super excited for all that they have to offer,” she said. “I think they have a really great selection for the different age ranges and also they provide really a head-to-toe shopping experience.”

Vancalbergh said Versona has a variety of options, with options that would work for going to a wedding, a date night or a casual day.

“Woodland has been able to really make a lot of significant investments,” Vancalbergh said. “We’re always bringing in new and exciting retailers.”

During the grand opening Thursday, Versona will be holding a giveaway for a $250 gift card and styling appointment, along with 10 $50 gift cards.