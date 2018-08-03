Woman who took GR baby charged with kidnapping

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Undated courtesy images of Iyesha Gibbs and Miquis Jenkins.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Left to right: Undated courtesy images of Iyesha Gibbs and Miquis Jenkins.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The woman who prompted an Amber Alert after taking a 1-year-old boy she babysits for over 24 hours is facing a felony charge.

Iyesha Gibbs, 19, is facing one count of kidnapping involving child enticement, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison. She is expected to arraigned on the charge this weekend.

Gibbs was supposed to watch 1-year-old Miquis Jenkins for a few hours on Wednesday, but left Cambridge Apartments around 1:30 p.m. and never came back. Relatives say Gibbs often babysits the child.

The baby’s mother, Laquaya Gillard, began messaging and calling Gibbs on Facebook just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. She said she could see Gibbs was seeing the messages, but wasn’t responding and eventually blocked Gillard on Facebook just before 11 p.m.

On Thursday, neighbors say Gibbs dropped Miquis off at her apartment in a Benton Harbor home shortly before 3 p.m., where officers found the child unharmed. Gibbs was later found in the Benton Harbor area and was taken into custody.