Woman who dragged injured man from US-131: ‘I had to get him’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A series of crashes snarled traffic on US-131 Tuesday morning, but inconvenienced drivers likely didn’t know of the harrowing ordeal that unfolded in the roadway.

A Grand Rapids-area man in his 40s crashed near the S-Curve at around 4:30 a.m. As he got out of his car, it was hit by another vehicle, causing the victim to be hit by his own car. The impact threw him into the travel lanes.

Shortly thereafter, Kristine Hills was driving north on US-131 when she came upon the scene.

“I seen something in the street,” Hills said. “I moved over to the next lane because I didn’t want to mess my car up running over whatever that was, and I looked over and I seen it was a guy.”

Hills said the victim was unconscious and motionless on the roadway as vehicles traveling at highway speeds drove through the area.

“I’ve got to get this guy. I’ve got to get this guy,” Hills said. “That’s the only thing I thought of.”

Hills said the victim was making moaning noises as she dragged him to safety. At one point a vehicle nearly hit both Hills and the victim.

“You could see the gash in his head,” Hills said.

Hills said she spoke with police before continuing her way to work.

“I got to work, and I cried,” she said. “I could have died today. I don’t understand how people would ride past that and not help.”

Hills’ employer let her leave work early so she could process what happened. She says images from the ordeal haven’t left her mind and she wonders how the victim is doing.

She says she doesn’t feel like her actions were heroic, but she does believe the victim would have been killed had she not helped him when she did.

“I just did what I hope anybody else would do,” Hills said.

Her hope is that she’s able to see the stranger who she now feels connected to.

“I hope that one day when he does — because I’m going to pray that he recovers — that I could meet him,” Hills said. “That would be really nice just to see that he is OK.”