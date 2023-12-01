GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Newaygo woman who is back at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital this week for therapy recalls the first time she was a patient at the rehabilitation center following an F-5 tornado that ripped through West Michigan in 1956.

“There is a God, let me tell you,” Ardith “Artie” Payne said. “Because if he wasn’t there, I would have been gone this time and that time.”

Payne continues to recover this month after she suffered a severe infection following a kidney stint. She told News 8 that the doctors said she was close to death and if her grandson hadn’t called 911, she wouldn’t be here today.

“He saved my life,” she said. “He called them and said my grandma’s real sick. She needs you.”

While Payne remains at Mary Free Bed Friday, she spends her time between therapy appointments regaling hospital staff with her stories from the first time she was a patient there.

“(The) first thing I remember is my minister standing over me when I woke up. When I came to. And I looked at him and I said, my daddy’s dead. I figured that’s why a minister was there. He said yeah, he is,” Payne said.

Payne was just 9 years old when the 1956 F-5 tornado ripped through the areas of Hudsonville and Standale. She, her five brothers and her father sought shelter, but the tornado claimed her dad’s life that Tuesday along with 16 others.

A look at some of the damage caused by three violent tornadoes that tore through West Michigan on April 3, 1956. (WOOD TV8 file)

“I was thrown about a block from my house,” Payne said.

She suffered severe leg injuries which resulted in a full body cast and months of rehabilitation. While at Mary Free Bed’s original facility off Cherry Street, Payne’s Bible was found two miles away from her home. It was returned to her and she told News 8 she was moved to tears.

A file photo of Mary Free Bed. (Courtesy of Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital)

Now nearly 68 years later that same Bible sits by the side of Payne’s hospital bed as she shares her story and newspaper clippings once again with hospital staffers to pass the time.

“One of the doctors said you sound like a cat with nine lives,” she said. “And I said I’ve already used five of them.”