GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed on Grand Rapids’ south side early Wednesday, police said.

It happened around 2:35 a.m. at a residence on Home Street SE and S. Division Avenue, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. When officers arrived, they found a woman with an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police said that the suspect had fled the scene, but the victim knew the suspect.

Grand Rapids Police Department is still investigating the stabbing.