Woman stabbed in Grand Rapids

Officials responding to the scene of a stabbing in Grand Rapids on Aug. 26, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was stabbed in Grand Rapids Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. on Baxter Street SE near Dolbee Avenue SE.

It is unknown what led up to the incident at this time, but police say both the victim and suspect know each other.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the suspect, a woman, left the scene before they arrived.

The knife was recovered and a forensics team is investigating the incident.

Anyone with information can contact the Grand Rapids Police Department at 616.456.3400.