Woman shot while in car in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was shot multiple times while inside a car in Grand Rapids early Tuesday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Dickinson Street SW between Buchanan and Division avenues on the city’s southwest side.

The Grand Rapids Police Department told 24 Hour News 8 that a woman was shot in leg and arm while inside a car parked in front of a house in the area.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

No suspect description was available. It’s unclear if anyone was arrested in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3400 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

CORRECTION: It was previously reported the shooting happened on Dickson Street. It has since been corrected.