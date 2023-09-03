GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was killed in an early Sunday shooting in southwest Grand Rapids.

Around 1:15 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of Freeman Avenue SW and Hall Street SW after receiving reports of a shooting.

The victim, a woman, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. GRPD said she died shortly after arriving.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GRPD Major Case Team at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.