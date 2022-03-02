Woman sentenced to probation, time served in 2020 Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to two years of probation and time served in connection to the 2020 Grand Rapids riot.

Aundrea Nicole Allen was sentenced Tuesday after she pleaded guilty in January to a charge of riot.

She is among 22 people who were charged in the riot that happened on May 30, 2020. Many businesses were looted, dozens of windows were smashed and several police cruisers were set on fire. It is estimated the riot caused more than $2 million in damages and costs for the city of Grand Rapids.

