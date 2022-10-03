GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been sentenced to serve a year in jail for her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Olivia Hull was sentenced on Monday to serve a year at the Kent County Correctional Facility. She will also have to pay restitution.

She pleaded guilty in July to riot, breaking and entering a building with intent and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000.

Hull was accused of damaging an ATM and Sundance Grill & Bar at Ottawa Avenue Pearl Street NW during the riot that took place in late May of 2020.

Over 20 people were charged in the riot, which the city said caused more than $2 million in damages and costs.