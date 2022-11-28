GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded no contest to an August crash that killed a 17-year-old.

On Oct. 31, Deja Patterson pleaded no contest to operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated causing serious injury. All other charges were dismissed.

She is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 15.

The charges stem from a crash that happened in the early morning hours of Aug. 28 on S. Division Avenue at 84th Street in Gaines Township.

At the time, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office said Patterson, then 20, caused her car to hit two utility poles. Three people were thrown from the car and one of them, 17-year-old Toyionna Gibbs of Grand Rapids, was killed.

Patterson was seriously injured, as were four other passengers.