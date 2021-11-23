Woman pleads in Grand Rapids riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has admitted her part in the riot that caused damage in downtown Grand Rapids in 2020.

Kylia Brooks pleaded guilty to a charge of riot during a Monday status conference. In exchange, a charge of arson of personal property will be dropped.

Brooks is among 22 people who were charged in the May 30, 2020, riot. Rioters smashed out the windows of dozens of buildings downtown and many businesses were looted. Several police cruisers were set on fire. The cost of the riot was estimated at more than $2 million, including property damage and costs to the city. No one was seriously injured.

Many of the riot defendants have already pleaded to the charges against them and some have been sentenced, mostly to jail, restitution and probation.

Brooks’ sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 31.