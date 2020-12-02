Woman pleads guilty in connection to GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty in connection to the May 30 riot that damaged more than 100 businesses in downtown Grand Rapids.

Clare Anwyn Newhall, 22, pleaded guilty to felony riot and misdemeanor malicious destruction of property.

Newhall is accused of contributing to the damage at the Michigan Secretary of State’s Office on Division Avenue at Fulton Street, which is in the same building as Grand Rapids police headquarters. Rioters smashed out the windows of the office and went inside.

Her sentence will fall under the state’s Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, which will keep the convictions off her record if she meets certain conditions.

During the Wednesday hearing, an assistant prosecutor said she will have to pay to replace the windows of the SOS office as part of her sentence.

In all, officials say, rioters caused some $2 million in private damages and costs to the city.

Unruly protesters smash the Secretary of State office in downtown Grand Rapids on May 30, 2020.

At least 22 people now face charges in connection to the riot, all but one of the adults.