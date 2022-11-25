GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former girlfriend of a sex offender has pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a jail visit when she shared images of child pornography with him.

On Nov. 2, Kari Ann Santizo, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of child sexually abusive commercial activity and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct — mentally disabled — relationship.

Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct — mentally disabled — relationship were dismissed.

Santizo is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 25, 2023, at 9 a.m.

According to court documents, Santizo had recorded images and video of a teenager she and her former boyfriend, Matthew Thomas Cook, had previously abused. During a video visitation, Santizo, who was described in court documents as Cook’s former girlfriend, allegedly held her phone up to the screen, allowing him to see recorded images and video.

Cook was already in jail awaiting trial on multiple child pornography charges.