GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has pleaded guilty in connection the 2020 Grand Rapids riot.

Aundrea Nicole Allen, 27, pleaded guilty on Jan. 12 to a count of riot, court records show. A count of malicious destruction of a building will be dismissed at sentencing.

She is one of 22 people charged in the May 30, 2020, riot. It is estimated the riot caused more than $2 million in damages and costs for the city of Grand Rapids.

Allen’s sentencing is scheduled for March 1.