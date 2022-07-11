GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has admitted to her role in the 2020 riot in downtown Grand Rapids.

Olivia Hull, 25, pleaded guilty during a July 6 conference to riot, breaking and entering a building with intent and malicious destruction of personal property between $1,000 and $20,000. A count of malicious destruction of a building less than $200 was dismissed.

Hull was accused of causing damage at Sundance Grill & Bar at Ottawa Avenue and Pearl Street NW and to an ATM. Photos online showed her smashing out the windows of the bar and she also posted on her own accounts talking about being at the riot.

Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 3.

More than 20 people were charged in connection to the late May 2020 riot, which resulted in damage to hundreds of businesses and the destruction of several police cruisers. The city says the riot resulted in more than $2 million in damages and costs.