Woman killed in Grand Rapids was county commissioner’s cousin

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County Commissioner Robert S. Womack says his cousin was the woman shot and killed in Grand Rapids Tuesday evening.

A Facebook post from Womack identified her as Kendall Frost, 20.

“She was slain for no reason,” Womack wrote.

The post says Frost went to City High, recalling her as “exceptionally bright and talented.” He said she loved to dance and had a beautiful smile.

“To the streets, ya’ll (sic) know I help everyone that I can. Today I need the streets to help me,” Womack, also a radio host, wrote. “This is true ride or die time. I want this man in jail today.. Please, please somebody help me find her killer, I need to know who he is and exactly where he is, right now.”

Frost was shot around 8 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Paris Avenue SE and Griggs Street SE in the city’s Garfield Park neighborhood. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The death has been ruled a homicide.

The Grand Rapids Police Department has not released any suspect information or details about what led up to the shooting. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.