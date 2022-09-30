GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One driver is dead and another is in police custody after a crash in Grand Rapids.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday in the 2100 block of East Beltline Avenue NE, just north of Knapp Street.

Grand Rapids police say a man driving north hit another vehicle from behind, causing that vehicle to roll over. The second driver was thrown from her vehicle. She died at the scene.

Police arrested the at-fault driver at the scene for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, causing death. The suspect was not injured in the crash.

Authorities say the victim was an adult but they have not released her name.

Police temporarily closed a portion of East Beltline Avenue in both directions. The southbound lanes reopened about 90 minutes after the crash and the northbound lanes are expected to open around midnight.

The crash is under investigation. Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department Traffic Unit at 616.456.3771.