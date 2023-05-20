GRPD on the scene of a shooting, Grand Rapids, May 20, 2023.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was taken to the hospital following a shooting in Grand Rapids Saturday afternoon.

At 12:40 p.m., Officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department responded to a report of a shooting near M.L.K. Jr Street Southeast & Dallas Avenue Southeast.

GRPD said when they arrived they found a woman with a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting and no suspect information at this time.

Dallas Avenue to Neland Avenue on MLK Jr St has been blocked off.

We will continue to update you as we lean more.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Grand Rapids Police Department or Silent Observer. Detectives can be reached at (616) 456-3380 or tips can be sent anonymously through Silent Observer at (616) 774-2345 or www.silentobserver.org.



The investigation is ongoing.