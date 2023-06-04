GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after she was hit while trying to help after a crash in Grand Rapids early Sunday morning.

Around 1 a.m., officers with the Grand Rapids Police Department were sent to the area of 28th Street SE and Madison Avenue SE.

Officers said a woman who witnessed the crash got out of her vehicle to try to help and was hit by an oncoming vehicle.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition, GRPD said. The extent of her injuries is unknown.

The condition of the drivers involved in the initial crash has not been released.

GRPD said drugs and alcohol are believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.