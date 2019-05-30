Grand Rapids

Woman gets probation for making up kidnapping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Grand Rapids woman who lied about her baby being kidnapped, sparking an Amber Alert, will not serve jail time.

Jennell Ross was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.

In August of last year, Ross called Grand Rapids police and told them repeatedly that someone had stolen her car with her 18-month-old daughter inside. An Amber Alert was issued and at least six agencies activated to help in the search before someone called police to say the child was safe with her father.

At that point, Ross admitted she made up the abduction. She said she lied because of an ongoing dispute with the little girl's father.

Ross was charged with making a false report of a child abduction, to which she pleaded guilty in April.

