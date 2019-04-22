Woman gets prison for stabbing death of boyfriend

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A 2018 booking photo of Alicia Michele Wright. (Kent County Sheriff's Department)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman who stabbed and killed her boyfriend last year will serve more than a decade in prison.

Alicia Wright was sentenced Thursday to between 14 and 25 years in prison. She received credit for 463 days served.

Wright was found guilty in March of second-degree murder in the death of her boyfriend Marcus Scott.

Investigators say that on Jan. 9, 2018, the two got into an argument outside a home on Grand Rapids' West Side and Wright stabbed Scott, killing him.