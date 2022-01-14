Woman gets 3 years’ probation in summer 2020 GR riot

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the nearly two dozen people charged in connection to the riot that broke out in Grand Rapids in 2020 was sentenced.

Alexandria Lyons, formerly of Grandville, was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation.

On Nov. 4, she pleaded guilty to inciting a riot. The other charges were dismissed.

Authorities said Lyons livestreamed parts of the downtown Grand Rapids riot on May 30 and 31, 2020 on social media. Among the images she showed; the smashing of windows at 82 Ionia Ave. NW, which houses the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

After she was first arrested in early June 2020, Lyons was bailed out by the Lansing-based Michigan Solidarity Bail Fund.

Then a month later, authorities say they found social media images of her holding a gun, a violation of her bond conditions. She failed to show up to a July 24 hearing about the matter, at which point a judge issued a warrant for her arrest.

Because Lyons was back in jail, the MSBF has the option to file a motion to get back the $40,000 it put up for her bond. MSBF describes itself as an “anti-prison, anti-racist and anti-capitalist” organization that opposes the pre-trial cash bail system and says its cash comes from donations.

Lyons is among 16 people — 15 adults and a juvenile — who face charges in connection to the riot, which caused some $2 million in damages and costs to the city.