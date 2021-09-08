Woman found dead with gunshot wound in Grand Rapids

Police on scene in Grand Rapids where a woman was found dead with a gunshot wound on Sept. 8, 2021.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was found dead with a gunshot wound in Grand Rapids Wednesday.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 1400 block of Burke Avenue NW near Diamond Avenue.

Police responding to reports of a shooting found a woman in an apartment who had died with an apparent gun wound, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Police Department told News 8.

GRPD said they have one person in custody to talk about what happened, but it’s too early to identify them as a suspect or person of interest.

Police are not aware of any other injuries, GRPD said.

The GRPD spokesperson said there is no threat to the public.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call GRPD at 616.456.3380 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update when we learn more.