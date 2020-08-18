Woman fined in botched margarita 5K in GR

A screenshot of Jamilah Board on a video conference for her sentencing on Aug. 18, 2020.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the organizers behind a botched 5K in Grand Rapids last year will pay a fine and legal fees.

In June, Jamilah Board pleaded guilty to a charge of attempting to serve alcohol for a fee. A second charge of serving alcohol for a fee was dismissed.

Judge Paul Sullivan sentenced Board to pay $1,125 Tuesday. She also received two days in jail with two days credit for the time she spent in Kent County after her arrest last year.

Last August, the Margarita Madness 5K advertised tequila at the finish line, but instead was shut down after the race started in Grand Rapids’ Riverside Park.

A Target 8 investigation found the event was not approved until two days before it drew more than 1,000 participants and never received a liquor license.

During her sentencing, Board’s attorney said the Arizona nurse helped with the event because her ex-boyfriend organizes them and that she no longer has any involvement with the race.

He was not mentioned by name, but Aaron Scott is the only other person facing charges related to the 5K. He is set for trial, though a date was not set as of Tuesday afternoon.

Despite Scott and Board’s cases in Grand Rapids, future events are advertised on the Margarita Madness 5K website and Facebook page. It’s not clear if people are registered to take part.

***Editor’s note: A previous version of this story listed the judge’s name as John Sullivan. His name is actually Paul Sullivan. We have updated the post. We regret the error.***