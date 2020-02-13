Woman faces federal charges in assault of flight attendant

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is facing federal charges for allegedly assaulting a flight attendant and intimidating several flight attendants and crew members while a flight was in progress.

Authorities say it happened on Dec. 14, 2019 during an Allegiant flight from Fort Lauderdale, Florida to Grand Rapids, Michigan.

They say while the flight was in progress, Amy Jo-Manshum John swung her arm twice to hit a flight attendant, which interfered with the flight attendant’s duties and performance. Authorities also say she intimidated multiple crew members which interfered with their performances as well.

Court documents says John was “disruptive, unruly and disobedient” during the flight.

John has been charged with two counts of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.

John faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.