Woman faces charges for stealing Girl Scout funds

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman was charged Saturday in Branch County for allegedly stealing Girl Scout funds and for identity theft.

Court records show that Kathy Jo Contreras, 36, was arraigned on 33 charges, including making 11 transactions that total $1,145 with overdrafts totaling $1,280.

Contreras oversaw four accounts for several Girl Scout troops in Michigan.

The money was withdrawn between May and June.

The suspect’s charges include:

11 counts of forgery

11 counts of uttering and publishing

11 counts of identity theft

All of the charges are felony charges.

Police were able to identify the suspect by watching video of the withdrawals being made at the banks.

A probable cause hearing for Contreras is scheduled for Jan. 2, 2020 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2020.

Her bond is $25,000.