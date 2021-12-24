GRPD investigating after woman shot, killed; suspect in custody

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is dead after she was shot in the chest at a Grand Rapids home Friday evening.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, officers were sent to Cass Avenue SE, less than a mile south of Saint Mary’s hospital, around 8:50 p.m. on reports of a shooting.

Responding officers report finding a 43-year-old woman inside a home with a gunshot wound to the chest. She was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, GRPD said. Her name has not been released.

Police said the suspect, who is known to the woman, is in custody. Their name has not been released.

Major Case detectives and the Forensic Services Unit will be assisting, GRPD said.