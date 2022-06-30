A booking photo of Tyeshia Minor from the Kent County Jail, taken June 20, 2022.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with murder after the Grand Rapids Police Department said she started an apartment fire that killed a man earlier in the month.

Tyeshia Minor, 38, has been charged with two counts of first-degree arson and felony murder. She has been in custody since June 20, according to jail records.

The fire happened on June 14 at an apartment on the 1200 block of Bridge Street. When firefighters put it out, crews found a 64-year-old man named Charles James had died in the fire.

Fire investigators determined that the fire was arson so the criminal investigation was handed over to the Grand Rapids Police Department.

The scene along Bridge Street NW where one person was found dead following a fire. (June 14, 2022)

A 49-year-old man was able to escape the fire but was treated for smoke inhalation at the hospital. Residents in the other three apartments were evacuated safely, according to GRFD.