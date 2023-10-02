GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman has been charged with child abuse in connection to a toddler shooting a gun inside a Grand Rapids home.

On Monday, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said Jaulondra Cheyenne Goins was charged with third-degree child abuse, which is punishable by up to two years in prison or five years of probation.

The charges stem from the Sept. 12 shooting in the 1600 block of Coit Avenue between Sweet and Dales streets near Plainfield Avenue.

The Grand Rapids Police Department said a 2-year-old found a Glock 9 mm handgun and fired it inside a home.

Chief Eric Winstrom said the child got hold of the gun when his mother was sleeping and shot at the ceiling. GRPD said while the gunshot did not hurt anyone, it caused debris to hit the child, who had minor injuries.

Goines’s next court date is scheduled for Oct. 10 in 61st District Court, according to Becker.