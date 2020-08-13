Wolverine Worldwide joins Metallica to back GRCC welding program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rockford-based Wolverine Worldwide is teaming up with heavy metal band Metallica to donate $100,000 to Grand Rapids Community College.

The money will go to GRCC’s welding program for nontraditional students.

Wolverine and Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation will also give $100,000 grants to support workforce training at Lone Star Community College north of Houston and Wichita State’s Technology School in Kansas. Those schools are both dividing the money between various skilled trade, medical, IT and other technical programs.

In addition, Wolverine is sending boots and clothes to every student in benefiting programs.

Metallica’s foundation previously donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to several community colleges around the country, including GRCC. Each college is in a city where the band has played in the last few years.

GRCC says it has used the cash to back two classes of nontraditional welding students in an intensive program that offers small classes sizes, flexible scheduling and job preparation. The newest donation will help a third class.

“Wolverine’s involvement strengthens an already outstanding program,” GRCC President Bill Pink said in a Thursday statement, adding that the school works closely with local companies. “We deeply appreciate this support and commitment to our students. Together, we provide people with skills and opportunities to change lives.”