Police were gathered at a scene on M.L.K. Jr. Street and Alto Avenue in Grand Rapids Tuesday night. (Feb. 28, 2023)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A large police presence gathered in southeast Grand Rapids Tuesday night for what witnesses said was a shooting.

The Grand Rapids Police Department responded to the area of M.L.K. Jr. Street SE near Alto Avenue Tuesday night.

Witnesses told News 8 that they heard a quick succession of gunshots and a victim taken away by ambulance. Police seemed to be focusing their attention on a nearby home.

GRPD had not confirmed why they were in the area.

This is a developing story. News 8 is working to learn more.